Suspicious Death In Orillia Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Orillia OPP is investigating a suspicious death in Orillia.

Officers were called to a residence on Andrew Street South shortly after 11:30 p.m. on December 14, 2023, where one person was located deceased.

While the cause of death has not yet be confirmed, the OPP is urging area residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 1-888-310-1122 (or 911). The OPP reminds all members of the public to be always aware of their personal safety.

Officers are being assisted by members of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Orillia OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.