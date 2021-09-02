Washago Resident’s Dreams Are Now Dreamier With A $1 Million Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS Win

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour of Roberta Davidson of Washago! She had the winning ticket for a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 18, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw.

Roberta is a regular lottery player with her favourite game being LOTTO MAX. “I purchased this ticket when the jackpot was at $70 million,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

Roberta, a retired retail worker, checked her ticket while at the store. “I saw all the zeroes and the blood rushed from my head to my toes,” she said. “I told a couple of people but they didn’t believe me! I was so overwhelmed, I cried tears of joy.”

The mother and grandmother plans to travel when it’s safe. “I will also invest some and upgrade my vehicle,” she smiled.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 714 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rama Country Market and Gas Bar on Yellowhead Trail in Rama.