Red Jeep Liberty Stolen From Lake Joseph Road Gas Bar

The Bracebridge OPP are currently investigating the theft of a red 2007 Jeep Liberty with Ontario license plate #CKKP 056.

The theft occurred on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 just before noon from Muskoka Gas located on Lake Joseph Road in Georgian Bay Township. The owner of the Jeep Liberty went into the store briefly when the two suspects fled with the vehicle. There was a second occurrence with the same vehicle where a male driver and female passenger were captured on video stealing gas from Clearview Township.

The female suspect with shoulder length dark hair was wearing a black shirt, black shorts with a “Love” logo and dark framed glasses. The male suspect was observed operating the vehicle but no further descriptors are available. Surveillance footage of the suspect(s) has been obtained and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.