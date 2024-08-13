Warrant Executed In Huntsville Leads To Drug Seizure And Property Recovery

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant in the Town of Huntsville, resulting in the recovery of stolen property and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

On August 2, 2024, members of the OPP Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Orillia Detachment CSCU, and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street.

As a result of the investigation, police recovered 39 tools and pieces of machinery that had been previously stolen from a local business.

In addition, the following was seized:

· 203.70 grams of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

· 98.76 grams of Cocaine

· 39.79 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

· Four Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Vape Pens

· 119.05 grams of Illicit Cannabis

· 51 milliliters of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

· $5,130 Canadian Currency

· Miscellaneous Tablets

The following individuals have been arrested and charged:

James Brooks, a 44-year-old from Huntsville:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

· Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession for the purpose of distributing

· Possession Property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 17, 2024.

Kelly Filmore, a 30-year-old from Huntsville:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other drugs

· Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking

The accused was released on an Appearance notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 17, 2024.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.