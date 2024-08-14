The Lighthouse Invites Community To Participate In The 13th Annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament Sept 13th

The 13th Annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for September 20, 2024, at Hawk Ridge Golf Club, promising an exciting day of golf, prizes, and community support, all in aid of The Lighthouse Community Services & Supportive Housing.

This year’s tournament features three remarkable hole-in-one prizes: two KIA cars and a $10,000 cash prize. Golfers will enjoy a full round of golf with a cart, engaging in competitions such as the putting contest, closest to the line, and longest drive. Everyone who attends the tournament will walk away with a prize! Participants will also be treated to a delicious lunch, snacks, and roast beef dinner, with opportunities to win additional prizes through a 50/50 draw and auction.

Proceeds from the event will support The Lighthouse, a beacon of hope in our community. With 50 emergency shelter beds for men and women, 8 beds for youth, and 20 supportive housing units, The Lighthouse is a lifeline for many. In addition to shelter services, The Lighthouse runs a youth and adult outreach program, operates a warming center in the winter, provides meal programs, and delivers medical and mental health support to enhance overall well-being and help individuals attain their housing goals. Your support can make a real difference in the lives of those in need.

Since January 2024, The Lighthouse has served over 74,000 meals and snacks, 406 individuals attended appointments at our on-site medical clinic, and 30 individuals secured housing. These achievements underscore The Lighthouse’s commitment to offering comprehensive support to those in need in the Orillia community.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Fall Classic Golf Tournament are still available, offering local businesses and individuals a chance to contribute to this vital cause. The Lighthouse invites everyone to participate in a day of fun and philanthropy.