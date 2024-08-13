Funding Available To Support Swim Certification

The Town of Bracebridge’s Recreation department is pleased to offer youth the opportunity to apply for the funding needed to enrol in aquatic lifesaving certification courses through its Youth Recreation Leadership Program. Upon successful completion of the certifications, participants may be eligible for employment with the Town as Lifeguards and Swim Instructors. Available courses include:

Bronze Medallion;

Bronze Cross;

Standard First Aid;

National Lifeguard; and

Swim Instructor.

This opportunity is made possible thanks to the National Safe Swimming Recovery Program grant, as administered by the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association.

Individuals who meet the following criteria are welcome to apply for funding:

Youth between 15 and 30 years of age;

Individuals who are residents of Bracebridge and a Canadian citizen or who are able to work in Canada;

Youth who are committed to personal development and community service and are pursuing or are interested in pursuing certification in fitness or aquatics.