Golf Tournament Surpasses $1M Raised For Georgian Bay General Hospital

On July 12, 2024, 144 golfers gathered at the Midland Golf & Country Club for the Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic, raising $192,755 for Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). This brings the total raised to $1,002,000 for the GBGH Foundation since 2016, supporting vital equipment investments such as scope cleaning machines, automated medication dispensing units, surgical expansion and the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Project.

“More than $1-million raised for our hospital is such an incredible accomplishment for this passionate and hard-working group of volunteers,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “They are making such a difference at GBGH through their investment in equipment and technology, and we are so grateful to each of them for their ongoing support.”

This year’s funds once again supported bringing an MRI machine to GBGH. With the donation from the tournament, total donations to the MRI fund have exceeded $2.9-million of the $4-million goal.

“I have personally been to Barrie or Toronto for an MRI on multiple occasions,” says Glenn Howard, tournament chair. “I know that having one in Midland will speed up appointment times, and help people get answers sooner. We [the committee] are so thankful to all of our amazing partners and sponsors who helped us raise a record-breaking $192,000 for our hospital this year. We just can’t thank them enough.”

The tournament was supported with a generous $50,000 donation from Marco Mancini, along with sponsorship from Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Charles Morden Construction Inc., Scotiabank, NT Power, Thor Wealth Management, Balm Beach Windows & Doors, Robert Snyder & Suzanne Strongman, Midland Toyota and Paul & Sharon Harbottle. Many local businesses also provided Hole-in-One contests, prizes and auction items which added to the total revenue.

“It is awe-inspiring to see the support from businesses and individuals grow every year at this event,” adds Kraftscik. “Everyone loves it because of the fun and energy at the tournament, but also because together, everyone involved has a bigger impact on our local hospital.”

Anyone interested in learning more about organizing an event to benefit GBGH is encouraged to visit https://gbghf.ca/partnership-events/