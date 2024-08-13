No Injuries After Plane Crash In Oro-Medonte

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a crash landing at a local airport in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On August 13, 2024, shortly after noon, Orillia OPP, Oro-Medonte Fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash landing at a local area airport.

The single twin engine prop aircraft was on a training flight when it crash landed into the airport runway. The occupants exited the plane with no injuries reported. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.