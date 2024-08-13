Dispute Inside A Vehicle On Hwy. 400 Leads To Charges

An early morning southbound Highway 400 vehicle made an unscheduled stop after a passenger of the vehicle got into a dispute with the driver and called police.

Officers from Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. August 11, 2024 and located the vehicle in a gas station parking lot off Quarry Road In Tay Township. The driver was spoken to by officers who then entered into a drinking and driving investigation resulting in Garikayi Emmanuel Mahende 42 years of Sudbury being charged criminally with

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.