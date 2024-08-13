Human Remains Found In McDougall Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating found human remains in McDougall Township.

On August 12, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of found human remains on a property on Avro Arrow Road.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the North East Region Emergency Response Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between August 5 and August 12, 2024, is urged to call the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.