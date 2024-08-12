Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Fall 2024 Youth Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is excited to announce the launch of its upcoming Fall 2024 Youth Programs. This season’s offerings include PA Day camps, family events, and various classes designed to engage and inspire young minds. Registration for HfA members will open on August 12th with general registration opening on August 15th at 10am. To register, and to view the full program guide, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca

HfA’s youth programs provide a unique opportunity in Muskoka for students to engage with professional artists in the community. As a renowned not-for-profit organization, HfA has built a community of artists who generously share their expertise, knowledge, and passion with local youths.

“Our programs are designed not only to teach, but to inspire,” says Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education, and Outreach. “When you sign your child up for a program with HfA, you can be sure the experience they have will leave a lasting impression.” Students are guided by mentors who are experts in their craft, and committed to sharing their love for the arts. This combination of passion and expertise ensures that each child not only learns technical skills but also develops a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

This fall, their Early Childhood Programs cater to the youngest participants, nurturing creativity from an early age. Baby Song & Bounce (0-17 months) offers caregivers and their little ones to bond through music and socialize in a friendly, relaxed environment. Disco Ducks (18 months – 4 years) provides a lively music and movement class for caregivers and tots, set to a disco theme, featuring simple dancing, instrument play, rhythm games, and sing-alongs.

Youth Drama programs offer young thespians an opportunity to explore their theatrical talents in two classes: Theatre Kids (Ages 4-6) fosters confidence and creative expression through drama games, character building, costume play, and collaboration with peers. For older kids, Drama Tweens (Ages 7-12) covers improv, character development, mask work, and comedy, culminating in a short, original performance led by professional mentors.

Music, Dance & Art classes are designed to inspire young artists in a variety of disciplines. Imaginative Dreamscapes for Imaginative Kids – After School Art, led by Catherine Luce on Wednesdays, invites children aged 7-12 to delve into the magic of imaginative drawing and painting. Each week, students will explore different subjects, from animals to mythical creatures, and combine them to create enchanting dreamscapes that transport them to another world. Additionally, this fall we are pleased to introduce Chantons Dansons! (Grades 1-3): led by Hannah Shira Naiman, this French-language program designed for children in French Immersion or Core French programs. This workshop blends French and English instruction to enhance language skills through music and movement, making it accessible and engaging for all levels.

HfA also offers Special Workshops that provide unique and specialized opportunities for skill development. One such workshop is HfA Radio (Grades 6-8) led by David Merleau. This 4-week session will focus on planning, writing, and learning technical production skills to create a kid-led radio show. As well, Teen Performing Arts Nights (TPAN) returns(Ages 12-18): TPAN is a monthly workshop hosted by Alberta Robinet, Tim Lucier & Sarah Vanesse, all artists and educators, our endeavor is to create a fun and safe space for youth to share their passions and interests in the arts.

PA Day programs are perfect for young creatives looking for a day of artistic exploration. On October 25th, “Podcast & Paint – PA Day Camp” invites children aged 6-12 to join David Merleau for a morning of podcast creation, followed by a painting workshop with local artist Catherine Luce. On November 22nd, children aged 7-12 can enjoy “Drama & Felt – PA Day Camp,” a day of drama and art-making with Christina Serra and Pam Carnochan.

Finally, another exciting addition to their fall programming is the monthly HfA Community Dance. Open to families of all ages, these dances take place from 3-5pm and feature folk dances called by Hannah Shira Naiman. Scheduled for September 29 at Sandhill Nursery and October 20 & November 17 (location TBA), these events promise to be a delightful way for families to connect and celebrate through dance.

Stay tuned for more news about HfA’s school shows at Algonquin Theatre coming this spring.

HfA Fall Youth Programming Details:

Baby Song & Bounce: (0-17 months) Thursdays @ 9:30-10:15 AM |October 3- November 21 | HfA Studio | $120 (sibling rates are available)

Disco Ducks: (18 months – 4yrs) Saturdays @ 10-10:45 AM | October 5- November 30 | HfA Studio | $120 (sibling rates are available).

Theatre Kids (4-6yrs) Saturdays @ 11-11:45 AM | October 5- November 30 | HfA Studio | $120

Drama Tweens (7-12 yrs) Tuesdays @ 4-6 PM | October 8-November 26 | HfA Studio | $144

Chantons, Dansons! (Gr 1-3) Wednesdays @ 4-5:30 PM | October 3- November 21 | HfA Studio | $120

Imaginative Dreamscapes for Imaginative Kids – After School Art (7-12yrs)Wednesdays @ 4-5:30 PM | October 2- November 6 | HfA Studio | $132 (Fee includes art supplies)

Podcast & Paint – PA DAY CAMP (6-12yrs) 8:30-4:30 PM | October 25 | HfA Studio | $40

Drama & Felt- PA DAY CAMP (7-12yrs) 8:30-4:30 PM | November 22 | HfA Studio | $40

TPAN (12-18yrs) 6:30-8:30 PM | 3rd Tuesdays | HfA Studio | $40 +HST

HfA Radio Kids (Gr 6-8) Mondays @ 4-5:30 PM | November 4-25 | HfA Studio | $64

HfA Community Dance (All ages) 3rd Sundays @ 3-5 PM | Sandhill Nursery & TBA | $5 suggested donation

These programs are made possible through the support of the Chawkers Foundation: Supporters of the arts. For more information, contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787. To register, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca