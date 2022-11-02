War & Remembrance Local History Talk With Judy Humphries

The Gravenhurst Archives in collaboration with the Gravenhurst Public Library presents ‘War and Remembrance’, a local history talk. This presentation is part of an ongoing partnership between the Archives and the Library to bring pieces of Gravenhurst’s history and past to the people of Gravenhurst.

Local historian and Archives Chair, Judy Humphries, will be providing an hour-long presentation which focuses on some of the Gravenhurst citizen soldiers who gave their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. People can come to the library, watch at home by Zoom, or watch later on YouTube.

“We are honoured once again to have Judy sharing local history at the library. We love being able to collaborate with the Archives to bring many different pieces of Gravenhurst’s history to the community. The presentations are always very well attended, whether they are in person or virtual. Gravenhurst has a very rich history that includes much more than just the Prisoner of War (POW) camp, or the lumber mills. We love having the opportunity to share a glimpse into Gravenhurst’s past,” said Julia Reinhart, Chief Librarian.

“The young men who were born in Gravenhurst and left their homes and families to go to war were Citizen Soldiers; that is, they were not ‘professional’ soldiers who were part of the military. Instead, these young men were regular citizens like you and me – farmers, factory workers, labourers, teachers, doctors. They signed up to go without any real sense of where they were going or what they would face. That, in itself, is bravery,” said Judy Humphries.

The public are invited to register for the event online at: https://calendar.gravenhurst.ca/default/Register/2022-11-08-1900-War-and-Remembrance or call the Library at 705-687-3382.