Barricaded Person On Coldwater Road In Orillia Ends Peacefully

The Orillia OPP have charged an individual in relation to a weapons call that resulted in a person barricading themself in a home on Coldwater Road in Orillia.

On November 1, 2022, shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on Coldwater Road, after a person brandished what was believed to be a firearm.

Officers attended the area and attempted to engage the individual, who ran into a residence. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence for public safety concerns. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), The Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, and a Crisis Negotiator attended the location to assist with the investigation.

Neighbours said they heard police on a loud speaker trying to get the male to come outside.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, took carriage of the investigation, leading to an arrest after several hours. The incident was resolved peacefully at around 10 a.m.

Alexander Henderson, age 29, of Orillia has been charged with:

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – two counts

· Pointing a Firearm – two counts

· Assault with a Weapon – two counts

· Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm – two counts

· Mischief

The accused was held for a bail hearing November 1, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.