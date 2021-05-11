Want To Be A Firefighter? Recruitment In Gravenhurst Is Happening Now

Even while a global pandemic has taken centre stage, emergencies at a local level have not stopped. There is a need for community-minded individuals to respond to those emergencies. The Gravenhurst Fire Department is searching for those who want to help their community and who are up to the challenges that come with being a firefighter. “You will be pushed to your limits, but you will find no other calling as fulfilling as that of firefighter,” said Jared Cayley, Gravenhurst Fire Chief.

The Department is looking for men and women over 18 years-of-age who have a strong desire to learn new transferable skills, thrive in a team environment, and derive a sense of self-satisfaction from helping others. Fire Chief Cayley encourages interested applicants to visit the Town of Gravenhurst website where an applicant information guide is available with details about being a firefighter, the application and selection process, and the benefits of joining the Fire Department. The guide also offers a glimpse of the type of community events firefighters are involved in and how being a firefighter in Gravenhurst is much more than “fighting fires”.

Interested applicants can apply through the Town’s online application form found on the Town website. Currently, the selection process is scheduled to start in late June and run through the summer months.