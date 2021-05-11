Bracebridge OPP Has Laid Over A Dozen COVID-19 Charges

Bracebridge OPP have been involved in several investigations in the month of May that have resulted in 16 individuals being charged under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

The Bracebridge OPP want to remind members of the public to comply with the Stay at Home Order, to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the current order, all indoor and outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited except for members of the same household with certain exceptions for individuals who live alone. Limited capacity for weddings, funerals and religious services are permitted up to 10 people indoors or outdoors.

Further information regarding the current restrictions can be found by visiting covid-19.ontario.ca