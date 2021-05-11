West Parry Sound OPP Charge Three Impaired Drivers At The Same Time

On May 7, 2021 at 9:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired drivers on Sandy Road in the Township of The Archipelago. Officers stopped three vehicle and after speaking with the drivers, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The drivers were arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation:

Branko Borota, 40 years-of-age, Ljubomir Manojlovic, 44 years-of-age both of Niagara Falls and Boban Gajic, 28 years-of-age of Mississauga were charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 15, 2021. All accused were issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.