Want To Be A Firefighter In Huntsville/Lake Of Bays? Sign Up Today

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is in need of part-time firefighters and will be launching its annual recruitment campaign on Feb 1, 2021. If you are looking to give back to the community this year, consider becoming a part-time firefighter.

“Becoming a firefighter is a great way to serve your community and truly make a difference,” says Paul Calleja, Training and Suppression Captain for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be apart of a dynamic team responsible for protecting lives, well-being and the property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents.”

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department will be hosting an online information session Jan 28, 2021 at 7:00pm pertaining to the application process, training and what it takes to become a firefighter.

Individuals interested in learning more are invited to register for the session at myhuntsville.ca. Training and Suppression Captain Paul Calleja will answer questions live during the session and individuals who wish to submit questions in advance, can do so on myhuntsville.ca.

Part-time firefighter applications will be accepted online starting February 1, 2021 until February 26, 2021 at huntsville.ca.

For more information on becoming a Firefighter or the 2021 recruitment please visit huntsville.ca.