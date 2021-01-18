Dysart Et Al Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

A recent vehicle stop conducted by the OPP resulted in the drivers’ arrest.

On January 15, 2021 an officer from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the OPP was patrolling on Highway 35 near Powles Road when a vehicle was observed travelling with a headlight violation. The vehicle was stopped and the ensuing investigation indicated that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result, Terry Barlow, 60 years of age, of Dysart Et Al, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive left of centre on a curve

Drive without proper headlights

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 18, 2021.