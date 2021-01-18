OPP Divers Locate Two People Deceased In Sturgeon Bay

The OPP received a 911 call (6:08 p.m. Jan 17, 2021) from a Robins Point Road, Victoria Harbour resident after hearing a call for help from the waters of Sturgeon Bay.

OPP officers along with members of the Tay Township Fire Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services attended an area north of the intersection of Robins Point Road and Osborne Street in Victoria Harbour.

Emergency services personnel searched the area but were unable to locate any persons in distress within the search area which was dark and comprised of wide open water surrounded by broken ice making search efforts difficult in treacherous conditions.

Officers were able to locate some clothing at the scene and later in the evening investigators were in receipt of a missing persons report of two overdue snowmobilers from the Orillia area.

Members of the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit attended the scene at 9:30 a.m. January 18, 2021 and with members of Tay Township Fire Service standing by conducted a continued search for the missing persons. Shortly after 11:00 a.m. January 18, 2021, divers located two deceased persons in the waters of Sturgeon Bay and returned them to shore for further investigation.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The investigation continues into the cause of the mishap.