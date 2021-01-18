Snowmobile Into The Water Claims The Life Of Midland Resident

The OPP receivied a 9-1-1 call at 2:00 p.m. January 17, 2021 from several residents from the east end of Tay Point Road commonly known as Midland Point, stating that a lone snowmobile had just driven into the open water while travelling on the ice and appeared to be struggling to swim to safety.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Penetanguishene Fire Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic services attended the scene and were able to locate and eventually effect a rescue of the snowmobiler about 50m from shore in open water with ice chunks. Sadly, despite the efforts of numerous emergency services personnel and treatment staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) William Fournier 40 years of Midland passed away from his injuries suffered from the incident.

The investigation continues into the cause of the mishap.