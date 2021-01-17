OPP Safety Message For Outdoor Activities This Weekend

The first weekend of the provincial Stay at Home legislation lockdown has arrived, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of OPP want to remind all persons who do venture outdoors that area ice surfaces may be snow covered and appear safe to travel on. Unfortunately, locally we have not had the kind of cold weather required for the formation of ice required for winter activities so if ice travel is necessary please check with local residents and fish hut operators before heading out on any ice surface- Know Before You go.

Detachment officers will be on snowmobile patrol this weekend checking for impaired snowmobile operators as well as for proper equipment, permits and monitoring riders speed while on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail system.

All outdoor enthusiasts are reminded of recreational amenities that remain open under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, Ontario Regulation 82/20 , including snowmobiling, ice fishing, cross country skiing, ice skating, dogsledding and snow shoeing. All participants should comply with all other health and provincial directives when participating in outdoor activities, such as maintaining physical distancing and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Snowmobile operators are advised to check trail conditions prior to heading out and the following internet web sites can provide an insight into those conditions and whether the trails are open or still closed; Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, Mid Ontario Snowmobile Clubs and fishing enthusiasts may wish to view the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) website www.ofah.org/covid19/faq

If you have to travel out onto an ice surface always remember that “No Ice Is Safe Ice” and you need to be aware of current, past weather conditions and recent commercial ice breaking activity along with checking with area residents who have “local knowledge of ice conditions”. The following web sites are a must see for those who travel on ice surfaces- Cold Water Boot Camp along with https://twitter.com/OPP_News/status/1342817627077488641 and https://twitter.com/OPPCommissioner/status/1346509378027970564

Unlawfully removing trail signs can create some very dangerous situations, if you have knowledge of anyone removing OFSC trail signs please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police remind snowmobilers that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, through community partnerships we educate the public about safe driving practices – #Never Drive Impaired