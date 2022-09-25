Walmart Canada Launches Canada’s e-Prescribing Service

Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Walmart Canada are pleased to announce Infoway’s PrescribeIT® electronic prescribing service is now available in 14 Walmart Canada pharmacies in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, with plans to expand to more stores by year-end.

PrescribeIT® allows prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient’s pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care, enhanced safety and improved communication between clinicians.

“Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest retailers and pharmacy chains and we are thrilled to partner with them,” said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. “PrescribeIT® will make it easier and more convenient for thousands of Walmart pharmacy patients to get their prescriptions filled, and it will improve the workflow of Walmart pharmacists and their communication with prescribers. We look forward to working with Walmart Canada as we continue to expand PrescribeIT® across the country.”

“We are very excited about the new partnership with Infoway to offer PrescribeIT® in our stores,” said Alex Hurd, Vice President, Health Services, Walmart Canada. “PrescribeIT® supports our mission of enhancing access to health services for Canadians by offering a frictionless health experience.”

“PrescribeIT® has been a great addition to our pharmacy system, enabling the digitization of prescription-related services and making a positive impact on how we work,” said Chris Lee, Vaughan, ON, Pharmacist Manager. “Having prescriptions directly sent to us has reduced the work needed to process prescriptions. Electronic communications with prescribers are effortless and reduces paperwork. More importantly, our patients do not have to worry about bringing physical prescriptions to fill, and can receive their prescriptions even quicker from our pharmacies.”

PrescribeIT® is now live in more than 550 communities in six provinces (Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Manitoba), and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop roll-out plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.