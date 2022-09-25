Ontarians 18+ Eligible For Bivalent Booster Starting Monday

The Ontario government is reminding individuals that starting tomorrow, September 26, all adults aged 18 and over are eligible to receive the bivalent booster dose, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.

Appointments can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

“With the start of the fall and winter respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure people stay up to date with their vaccines,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario’s economy stays open as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.”

Also, as of September 26, 2022, the new paediatric Pfizer vaccine will be another vaccine available for children aged between six months to under five years old. Parents and caregivers can continue to book appointments through the same methods as for the bivalent vaccination.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “We also know that getting your child vaccinated improves their immune response to COVID-19 infection and reduces the possibility of severe disease and hospitalization and post COVID-19 symptoms.”

COVID-19 vaccines, along with continued access to testing and antivirals and updated public health guidance, give Ontarians the tools they need to make the best decisions for themselves on how to stay safe, healthy and out of hospitals as the province continues its efforts to support the recovery and rebuilding of the health system.