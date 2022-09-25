OLG Plans To Introduce Self-Serve Kiosks In Select Retail Locations Next Year

New technology expected to roll out across Ontario in the second half of 2023

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is pleased to announce it is taking steps to launch approximately 1,400 self-serve lottery terminals in select lottery retail locations across the province, delivering enhanced convenience to lottery enthusiasts.

“OLG is embracing innovative, self-serve technology to deliver safe, secure, and convenient access to our popular lottery tickets,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO. “Expanding and growing our lottery business is part of our plan to continuously improve the customer experience and deliver innovative gaming experiences for players while creating value for the Province of Ontario and our retail partners.”

“Our government is committed to ensuring that Ontario’s gaming market is innovative and responsive to the needs of both consumers and retailers,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With today’s announcement, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is making its lottery products more accessible, while maintaining its commitment to social responsibility.”

As a first step, OLG will engage its retail partners and other industry stakeholders to proactively build support and answer questions about the new terminals. Subject to further government approvals, the plan is to begin introducing terminals into retail locations in the second half of 2023.

“Ontario Convenience Store Association (OCSA) members are dedicated to the highest standard for responsible retailing practices and look forward to offering this new technology in their stores,” said OCSA’s CEO, Dave Bryans. “We know that self-serve options are important for customers and that these new terminals would enhance the retail lottery experience — benefiting our members’ businesses and increasing the important economic contribution they make to Ontario.”

OLG has entered into an agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT) to provide for the design and build of self-serve terminals.

“IGT looks forward to the possibility of introducing our self-serve terminals as OLG responsibly advances the player experience in Ontario,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. “Our self-serve terminals were built on IGT’s decades of experience designing and deploying some of the industry’s most advanced self-service solutions. Self-serve lottery terminals in Ontario would include responsible gambling functionality and AODA-compliant accessibility features to enhance convenience for all lottery players.”