Wade MacNeil Named Late Night Party DJ For All Your Friends Fest

Wade MacNeil will be the official Late Night Party DJ for All Your Friends Fest.

Playing on some of the world’s largest stages with Alexisonfire and Gallows, MacNeil will bring his internationally known The Only Emo Night Ever DJ set to All Your Friends Fest on August 23 and 24 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

“Wade is an icon in the pop punk and emo scenes, making him the perfect fit for our festival lineup. His DJ sets capture the vibe of the era that defined so much of this community,” said Brooke Dunford, Director of Talent Buying & Business Development at Republic Live. “We’re excited to have him close out both nights and elevate the entire festival experience, taking it to the next level for our fans.”

The All Your Friends Fest lineup features some of the biggest names in pop-punk including Fall Out Boy, Billy Talent, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional and more.

The official All Your Friends Fest playlist is available here.

For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.allyourfriendsfestival.com.