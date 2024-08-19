McDougall Township Incident Leads To Several Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and OPP Aviation Services have arrested and charged a person with multiple offences following a search in McDougall Township.

On August 8, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person around Nobel in McDougall Township. The person fled as officers approached resulting in a search for the subject and the recovery of a stolen vehicle from southern Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Trevor Whikttaker, 31-years-of-age of Norfolk County was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle Mischief – destroys or damages property Fail to Comply with release order Fail to Comply with Probation – two counts Theft under $5000 Unlawfully in a Dwelling house

The accused was held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.

The West Parry Sound OPP would like to thank area residents for calling in tips and information that helped lead to the arrest.