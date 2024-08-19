ATV Collision In Whitestone Township Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences.

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a report of a single ATV collision on Bunny Trail in Whitestone Township.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Gray, 53 years-of-age of Mount Albert Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 19, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The West Parry Sound OPP would like to remind the public to call 911 should they suspect impaired driving.