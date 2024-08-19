COVID-19 Outbreak In Huntsville District Memorial Hospital South Wing

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has placed the South Wing at the HMDH Site under a unit-specific COVID-19 confirmed outbreak status in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). This follows the confirmation of 6 cases of COVID-19.

Protective Measures Implemented

To safeguard our patients, staff, and community, the following precautions have been put into action:

Visitation Restrictions: Visitation is currently limited to one essential caregiver per patient. General visitors are not allowed during this outbreak period. Essential caregivers must wear a surgical mask and additional PPE as directed by infection prevention and control protocols. Suspension of Group Activities: All group activities within the South Wing are suspended until further notice. Procedural and Transfer Precautions: PPE protocols are in effect for all staff and patients during transfers and procedures. These include wearing surgical masks for patients and comprehensive PPE for staff, including eye protection, N95 masks, gowns, and gloves. Discharge and Transfer Protocols: Discharges and transfers to other facilities will continue after consultation with the receiving facility to ensure safe and appropriate transport. Discharges to long-term care, retirement homes, and group homes will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Patient Masking and Isolation: Patients are required to wear masks while receiving care and will remain in isolation until clearance is given by the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team.

Contact Information

For any questions or concerns, please contact the IPAC Team at (705) 645-4404 ext. 6004. We are committed to providing ongoing updates and support during this period.