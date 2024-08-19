CALLING SNOW PLOW OPERATORS: Join The Fowler Winter HWY Maintenance Crew

CALLING SNOW PLOW OPERATORS: Join Our Winter HWY Maintenance Crew
We are hosting two VIRTUAL Job Fair sessions via Indeed.
August 28th from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM
September 12th from 9 AM to 1 PM
1️Visit the link to PRE-REGISTER 👉 http://eepurl.com/iWtdMU
We will email you when registration is LIVE so you can secure your place and join us online.
DZ/AZ Drivers Wanted!
Positions available in three regions:
HUNTSVILLE & Area: Dorset, Dunchurch, Dwight, Dysart, Emsdale, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Mactier, Minden, Parry Sound and Whitney.
NORTH BAY & Area: Boundary, Feronia, Field, Jocko, Marten River, Mattawa, Noelville, North Bay, Powassan and Verner.
SIMCOE: Barrie, Brechin, Coldwater, Cookstown, Cookstown IRU, Forest Home, Hillsdale, Midhurst and Stayner.
More information:
careers@fowler.ca
800-268-7687
www.fowler.ca
*This Article Is Sponsored By Fowler Construction