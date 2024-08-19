CALLING SNOW PLOW OPERATORS: Join The Fowler Winter HWY Maintenance Crew

CALLING SNOW PLOW OPERATORS: Join Our Winter HWY Maintenance Crew

We are hosting two VIRTUAL Job Fair sessions via Indeed.

August 28th from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM

September 12th from 9 AM to 1 PM

1️Visit the link to PRE-REGISTER 👉 http://eepurl.com/iWtdMU

We will email you when registration is LIVE so you can secure your place and join us online.

DZ/AZ Drivers Wanted!

Positions available in three regions:

HUNTSVILLE & Area: Dorset, Dunchurch, Dwight, Dysart, Emsdale, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Mactier, Minden, Parry Sound and Whitney.

NORTH BAY & Area: Boundary, Feronia, Field, Jocko, Marten River, Mattawa, Noelville, North Bay, Powassan and Verner.

SIMCOE: Barrie, Brechin, Coldwater, Cookstown, Cookstown IRU, Forest Home, Hillsdale, Midhurst and Stayner.

More information:

careers@fowler.ca

800-268-7687

www.fowler.ca

*This Article Is Sponsored By Fowler Construction