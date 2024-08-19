10 Unique S’mores Ideas

Tieja MacLaughlin
Image: bellyfull.net

S’mores are a classic summer treat, best prepared over a campfire.

While the classic combination of graham cracker, milk chocolate, and marshmallow is delicious, we’ve rounded up a few unique ideas for those who prefer a s’more with a twist.

Here are 10 unique s’mores ideas.

Nutella S’more

Image: tinynewyorkkitchen.com

Swap out the chocolate for Nutella – spread Nutella onto your graham cracker, before adding your marshmallow.

Rice Krispies S’more

Image: sharedappetite.com

Exchange the graham crackers for Rice Krispies squares – use thin Rice Krispies squares for best results, top with marshmallow and chocolate (you can also try this s’more open-faced).

Oreo S’more

Image: bellyfull.net

Use an Oreo cookie instead of graham cracker – break apart your Oreo cookie, add a marshmallow and chocolate.

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup S’more

Image: thekitchn.com

Use a Reeses peanut butter cup instead of chocolate – add marshmallow and graham cracker.

Kit Kat S’more

Image: rookiemag.com

Swap regular chocolate for a Kit Kat bar (or slice) – add marshmallow and graham cracker.

Bacon S’more

Image: livingchicmom.com

Add candied bacon slices to your s’more – complete the recipe with milk chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker.

Banana S’more

Image: food.com

Add banana slices atop your graham cracker, with dark chocolate and marshmallow.

Salted Caramel S’more

Image: campchef.com

Drizzle caramel and sprinkle sea salt flakes for a decadent alternative – finish with chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker.

Strawberry S’more

Image: snackworks.com

Add strawberry slices atop your marshmallow and graham cracker (chocolate is optional).

Mint S’more

Image: thingstoshareandremember.com

Use mint chocolate instead of milk or dark chocolate (thin mints are a good option) – finish with marshmallow on graham cracker.

