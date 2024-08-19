S’mores are a classic summer treat, best prepared over a campfire.

While the classic combination of graham cracker, milk chocolate, and marshmallow is delicious, we’ve rounded up a few unique ideas for those who prefer a s’more with a twist.

Here are 10 unique s’mores ideas.

Nutella S’more

Swap out the chocolate for Nutella – spread Nutella onto your graham cracker, before adding your marshmallow.

Rice Krispies S’more

Exchange the graham crackers for Rice Krispies squares – use thin Rice Krispies squares for best results, top with marshmallow and chocolate (you can also try this s’more open-faced).

Oreo S’more

Use an Oreo cookie instead of graham cracker – break apart your Oreo cookie, add a marshmallow and chocolate.

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup S’more

Use a Reeses peanut butter cup instead of chocolate – add marshmallow and graham cracker.

Kit Kat S’more

Swap regular chocolate for a Kit Kat bar (or slice) – add marshmallow and graham cracker.

Bacon S’more

Add candied bacon slices to your s’more – complete the recipe with milk chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker.

Banana S’more

Add banana slices atop your graham cracker, with dark chocolate and marshmallow.

Salted Caramel S’more

Drizzle caramel and sprinkle sea salt flakes for a decadent alternative – finish with chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker.

Strawberry S’more

Add strawberry slices atop your marshmallow and graham cracker (chocolate is optional).

Mint S’more

Use mint chocolate instead of milk or dark chocolate (thin mints are a good option) – finish with marshmallow on graham cracker.