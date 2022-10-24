VRBO Reveals Top Destinations For Canadians Heading South For The Winter

Vrbo released its first-ever list of best Winter Sun Escapes Canadians can flock to during the cold winter months. Located in 10 sunny locations south of the border, the Winter Sun Escapes include beach and desert destinations.

To help inspire sun-seekers find a place to stay, Vrbo selected a show-stopping private vacation home in each locale. Selection criteria included premium amenities, ample space and outstanding reviews, making this collection ideal for family or friends to stay together.

“Snowbirding isn’t just for retirees anymore. More flexibility at work allows travellers of all ages to escape the cold and stay in warmer places for days or weeks at a time,” said Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert. “Vrbo’s private vacation rentals provide all the comforts of home and allow snowbirds to travel in flocks and spend the winter month with their family or close friends.”

VrboWinter Sun list:

Akumal, Mexico : Located in the Mayan Riviera, this modern design home boasts a rooftop sun deck, hand-painted murals and a lush, tropical enclosed yard featuring a plunge pool, spa, and outdoor dining. Nearby attractions include the Yalku lagoon with its unique freshwater to saltwater snorkeling and restaurants serving up fine local cuisine.

Located in the Mayan Riviera, this modern design home boasts a rooftop sun deck, hand-painted murals and a lush, tropical enclosed yard featuring a plunge pool, spa, and outdoor dining. Nearby attractions include the Yalku lagoon with its unique freshwater to saltwater snorkeling and restaurants serving up fine local cuisine. Destin, Florida : In the sought-after neighborhood of Destiny West, this sleek beach home is situated directly on the lake and complimented by impressive views of the Gulf across the street. Guests love the built-in spa pool, sun shelf, hot tub and modern outdoor furnishings.

In the sought-after neighborhood of Destiny West, this sleek beach home is situated directly on the lake and complimented by impressive views of the Gulf across the street. Guests love the built-in spa pool, sun shelf, hot tub and modern outdoor furnishings. Galveston, Texas : In the heart of Beachside Village , this bright and airy coastal estate is ideal for guests who are looking for both character and comfort. The home has easy access to the beach, sought-after spots nearby for fishing, swimming and local shopping, and stunning views from multiple furnished balconies.

In the heart of , this bright and airy coastal estate is ideal for guests who are looking for both character and comfort. The home has easy access to the beach, sought-after spots nearby for fishing, swimming and local shopping, and stunning views from multiple furnished balconies. Guanacaste, Costa Rica : Nestled between the Costa Rican mountains, this tropical villa offers an infinity-edge pool and breathtaking 270-degree mountain views. With over fifty 5-star reviews, guests love the relaxing and private natural surroundings.

Nestled between the Costa Rican mountains, this tropical villa offers an infinity-edge pool and breathtaking 270-degree mountain views. With over fifty 5-star reviews, guests love the relaxing and private natural surroundings. Maui, Hawaii : Surrounded by 1.5 acres of lush tropical gardens, this luxury retreat allows for unobstructed views of neighboring islands, floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound lanai. At an elevation of 700 ft. and only 10 minutes from Lahaina , guests enjoy premium access to nearby hiking and biking trails.

Surrounded by 1.5 acres of lush tropical gardens, this luxury retreat allows for unobstructed views of neighboring islands, floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound lanai. At an elevation of 700 ft. and only 10 minutes from , guests enjoy premium access to nearby hiking and biking trails. Palm Springs, California : This modern desert home blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, an open layout and chic interior design. Groups can enjoy the fully equipped chef’s kitchen, fireside lounging area and breathtaking views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

This modern desert home blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, an open layout and chic interior design. Groups can enjoy the fully equipped chef’s kitchen, fireside lounging area and breathtaking views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Phoenix, Arizona : This contemporary modern property is well-appointed with all of the comforts of home. With a large backyard and heated pool, built-in grill and a fire pit, guests can take advantage of Tucson’s year-round outdoor living.

This contemporary modern property is well-appointed with all of the comforts of home. With a large backyard and heated pool, built-in grill and a fire pit, guests can take advantage of year-round outdoor living. Santa Rosa Beach, Florida : Accommodating up to 26 guests, this private luxury retreat is a hit among large groups and families. The double kitchen and dining areas, entertainment floor and convenient elevator add to this comfortable and relaxing hideaway.

Accommodating up to 26 guests, this private luxury retreat is a hit among large groups and families. The double kitchen and dining areas, entertainment floor and convenient elevator add to this comfortable and relaxing hideaway. Scottsdale, Arizona : Centrally located, this newly updated home welcomes canine companions and is perfect for the entire family to spend time together. In the outdoor oasis space, guests will delight in a custom putting green, heated pool, and a plush seating area around a modern gas firepit, complete with magical string lights for all to enjoy.

Centrally located, this newly updated home welcomes canine companions and is perfect for the entire family to spend time together. In the outdoor oasis space, guests will delight in a custom putting green, heated pool, and a plush seating area around a modern gas firepit, complete with magical string lights for all to enjoy. South Padre Island, Texas : This private beachfront home offers picturesque views of the Gulf of Mexico and direct access to the beach. Only a short walk away from nearby boardwalk dining and entertainment, guests rave about the safe and well-maintained community, and cozy yet spacious layout.

For travellers looking to plan an upcoming winter sun escape or just looking for some future inspiration, Vrbo’s Trip Boards feature allows app users to like, save, and share their favourite properties in one place to make planning a group trip easy. Winter Sun travellers can also use location filters to find the best oceanfront or beachfront properties or amenities filters to search for vacation homes with private pools or patios. Snowbirds planning to stay in warmer weather for more than a week can use the Weekly discount or Monthly discount filters to find properties that offer discounted rates for longer stays.