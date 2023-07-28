Voluntary Recall Of Joe Fresh Kids Jewelry And Hair Accessories

Out of an abundance of caution, Joe Fresh is voluntarily recalling various styles of kid’s jewelry and hair accessories. While there have been no reports of injury,

The baubles on these items can break easily, resulting in sharp points and edges, posing a risk of injury.

The products with the following style codes may have been purchased between August 5th, 2022 – July 25th, 2023

JHK05427MU, JSKH1038MU, JFKN2103MU, JFK19937PK, JSKN9588PK, JSKN8750MU

The products were sold at the following locations:

Ontario: Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Your Ind Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Affiliate, Joe Fresh Standalone, Shoppers Drug Mart

Customers can return the product to any store where Joe Fresh® apparel is sold and the customer service desk will provide a full refund. A receipt is not necessary.

“We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of our customers and their children is our top priority.” the company said in a press release.

For further information: If you have any questions about products and our refund policy, please contact customer service https://www.joefresh.com/ca/contact-us.