Elmvale Church Doubles Impact With Gift To MRI At GBGH

Earlier this month, Elmvale Presbyterian Church held two events to raise funds for a new MRI machine at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). Combined, the Strawberry Supper on June 28 and public BBQ & Bake Sale on July 1st contributed $5,000 to the project, and the funds will be matched by Bayport Masonic Lodge.

From June 23 to August 11, 2023, Bayport Lodge and its members, have pledged to match donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation MRI Fund, up to a total of $50,000. This gift from the Elmvale Presbyterian Church brings the total to $37,450 with 15 days remaining.

“We are so thankful for the tremendous community support from local churches like Elmvale Presbyterian Church,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “There are so many residents, businesses, organizations, service clubs and beach associations who have not only donated, but have also come up with their own unique fundraising ideas to help support their local hospital.”

On July 7, another local masonic lodge made a $10,000 contribution to the campaign, the Woodland Beach Property Owner’s Association made a $2,000 gift on July 21 and individual donations make up the remaining $20,450.

The Foundation has a goal to raise $4-million over the next two years, to ensure the hospital can proceed with the purchase and installation of the MRI in 2025. As of July 27, more than $851,000 has been raised toward the goal.

Anyone interested in having their donation to the MRI matched before August 11, 2023 can visit https://gbghf.ca/bayport-lodge-mri.