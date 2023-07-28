Bear Sightings – What To Do

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind residents and tourists regarding bear sightings around residences, cottages, campgrounds and while hiking.

Emergency Situations

Call 911 or your local police if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety and exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour, such as:

  • enters a school yard when school is in session,
  • stalks people and lingers at the site,
  • enters or tries to enter a residence,
  • wanders into a public gathering,
  • kills livestock/pets and lingers at the site.

Police will respond only to emergency situations.

Non-emergency Situation

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 if a bear:

  • roams around or checks garbage cans,
  • breaks into a shed where garbage or food is stored,
  • is in a tree,
  • pulls down a bird feeder or knocks over a barbecue,
  • moves through a backyard or field but does not linger.

For more information visit: Be Bear Wise and prevent bear encounters | ontario.ca

