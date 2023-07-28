Young Kids Struggling With Their Mental Health Can Take Big Steps Towards Recovery Thanks To RBC Race For The Kids

RBC Race for the Kids returns this fall with proceeds set to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Child and Youth Mental Health program. This unique event allows participants to customize their participation by determining their distance, activity, and race date. This gives more people the opportunity to support critical youth mental health services for young people from across Simcoe Muskoka.

In the last year, over 600 children under the age of 18 visited RVH’s emergency room because of a mental health crisis, and close to 1500 children and youth were treated in one of RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health care services. These numbers are expected to rise as kids continue to deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic leading to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health program is a critical resource for Simcoe Muskoka area children. Events like RBC Race for the Kids help raise much-needed funds towards the expansion of these life-saving programs.

“We’re so grateful that RBC has once again chosen RVH as the benefactor of RBC Race for the Kids,” said Pamela Ross, CEO of RVH Foundation. “As many parents will testify, the pandemic left lasting, negative effects on the mental health of our children which in turn, impacts the entire family. We’re fortunate to have partners like RBC who recognize the vital importance of prioritizing and funding child and youth mental health programs like ours. The generous support of RBC and the whole community ensures that RVH can continue to offer life-saving mental health care for young people when and where it is needed most.”

Now in its third year, RBC Race for the Kids in Simcoe Muskoka has transformed from a virtual-only event to a hybrid model where participants may still offer virtual support or join in-person with a community-wide celebration set to occur at Allendale Station Park along Barrie’s waterfront on October 15, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to offer an in-person component to this year’s RBC Race for the Kids to help young people who are struggling,” said Ronda MacPherson, Vice President, Commercial Financial Services at RBC. “We know that strong social and community connections have a positive impact on our mental health. To be able to rally the community behind RBC Race for the Kids and RVH’s youth mental health initiatives in a fun, friendly, and accessible way is a great way to support child and youth mental health in our region.”

This year, RVH hopes to raise a total of $100,000 through RBC Race for the Kids in support of its Child and Youth Mental Health programs. Registration begins July 27, 2023 and remains open through October. For more information on this event, and how to participate, visit keeplifewild.ca.