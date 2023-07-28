Author Anthony De Sa Unveils Secrets About His New Work

On Thursday, August 10, Muskoka Authors Association is excited to welcome critically acclaimed author, Anthony De Sa who will share secrets about his new work in progress. Always an engaging and generous speaker, Anthony will share secrets about his new work in progress. It is not surprising that Anthony De Sa has raving fans; his writing takes the reader on a journey he never fails to wildly entertain his audiences.

Anthony De Sa grew up in Toronto’s Portuguese community. His short fiction has been published in several North American literary magazines. Anthony’s first book, Barnacle Love, was critically acclaimed and became a finalist for the 2008 Scotiabank Giller Prize and the 2009 Toronto Book Award. Anthony’s novel, Kicking the Sky, was set in 1977, the year a twelve-year-old shoeshine boy named Emanuel Jaques was brutally raped and murdered in Toronto. This novel was a finalist for the 2014 Toronto Book Award, the 2014 LIBRIS Award and the 2014 Canadian Authors Association Fiction Award.

On May 7, 2019, his newest novel, Children of the Moon was released. Tanzania, 1956: a Maasai woman gives birth to a child with albinism. The child is seen as a curse upon her tribe, and so begins Pó’s tumultuous story. As Pó navigates the world, she must claim her life in the face of violence and ostracism.

Anthony graduated from University of Toronto and did his post-graduate work at Queen’s University. He attended The Humber School for Writers and Ryerson University. He is currently a teacher-librarian at Michael Power/St. Joseph High School. He lives in Toronto with his wife and three boys.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Use entrance to church of the south side driveway.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events or call David Bruce Patterson 705-801-8074