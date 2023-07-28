Lifeguard Appreciation Day Is July 31

Community invited to share experiences and appreciation

The City encourages residents and visitors to show their appreciation for Orillia lifeguards as part of Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31, 2023.

“On behalf of Council, we extend our sincere appreciation to City lifeguards,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Our lifeguards ensure the safety of residents and visitors at the Orillia Recreation Centre pool facilities and public beaches. If you are planning a day at the beach or visiting the pool on July 31, please take a moment to share your appreciation and recognize the role lifeguards play to keep us safe.”

Community members can also submit their lifeguard appreciation stories through social media by using the hashtag #OrilliaAquaticHeroes until July 31, 2023.

“We invite you to share your experiences about how a lifeguard has impacted your life. Whether it’s a moment of reassurance, a life-saving intervention, or an inspiring act of kindness, we want to hear about it,” said Marcia Russell, Director of Recreation, Youth and Culture. “By sharing your stories, we can celebrate the incredible work of our lifeguards and inspire others to appreciate their efforts even more.”

The City of Orillia has more than 50 lifeguards who safeguard the swimming pools at the Orillia Recreation Centre and beaches in the summer. City lifeguards undergo extensive training, including over 150 hours of initial aquatic courses and testing, and possess the necessary certifications to respond to emergencies.

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day takes place annually on July 31 and is recognized by the Ontario Lifesaving Society as a day to recognize the important role lifeguards play in keeping our communities safe and furthering education related to water safety.

The City of Orillia is hiring lifeguards and swim instructors for the fall 2023 season. To learn about becoming a lifeguard or participating in aquatic leadership programs, visit orillia.ca/lifesaving or contact the Recreation, Youth and Culture Division at recreation@orillia.ca.