One Person Dead After Shooting In Penetanguishene

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is seeking public assistance in connection with the death of one person as the result of a firearm-related incident in Penetanguishene.

On July 27, 2023, at 5 p.m., officers and emergency services responded to reports of gunshots and an injured person in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall. One person was transported by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse Daniel Deschamps of Penetanguishene. A postmortem examination has been scheduled at the Ontario Centre of Forensic Science.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a vehicle of interest and its occupant(s), observed leaving the scene. It is described as a black Ford F150. The suspect(s) may still be armed. If you see a suspicious person or vehicle that may be linked to this incident, call 9-1-1 and do not approach.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public are reminded to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety at all times.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information or may have dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca. You may also submit your information online at https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/communityrequest/public/e231005932.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook and by visiting www.crimestopperssdm.com.