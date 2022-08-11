Visiting To Huntsville Hospital ICU Suspended Due To COVID Outbreak

Visiting to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site has been suspended after a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on August 10, 2022.

Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

“For safety, visiting restrictions are currently in place for only the ICU at the Huntsville site and we appreciate the community’s patience at this time,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison.