Male Arrested After Incident At Tim Hortons In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have responded to an incident at the Tim Hortons at 175 Westmount Dr, in the City of Orillia.

On August 10th, 2022, at 6:30 p.m, officers were notified of an aggressive and agitated male at the Tim Hortons on 175 Westmount Dr, in the City of Orillia. Officers attended and apprehended the male under the Mental Health Act.

As a result, Police have charged a male of Orillia ON, with the following:

• Adult Mischief Under $5000,

• Adult Resist Peace Officer,

• Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order,

The accused will be held for a bail with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, Ontario.