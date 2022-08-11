Impaired Driver Collides With Parked Car In Bracebridge

On August 11, 2022 at 3:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services were dispatched to attend Dominion Street near Manitoba Street in Bracebridge after receiving reports that a pick-up truck had collided with a car that had been parked alongside the road as well as a guard rail before coming to a rest. The driver was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police subsequently arrested and charged 46 year-old Matthew STeele of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 13, 2022 to answer to his charge.