Missing Male From Orillia Last Seen July 29, 2022

The Orillia OPP are requesting the assistance of the public locating an Orillia man, last seen on July 29, 2022.

On August 3, 2022, Jean-Michel Pellerin was reported missing to police. His last known whereabouts was July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m on his bicycle on Barrie Road. Pellerin is described as 5’8″ (178cm), 160 lb (72.5kg), with long brown hair (past his shoulder and sometimes braided), and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, cargo pants and carrying a black backpack. His bicycle is described as a Grey 21-speed Trek.

Anyone with information related to Jean-Michel Pellerin’s location are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.