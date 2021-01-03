Virtual Public Meeting To Review Concepts In The Development Of Bracebridge’s Downtown Master Plan

The Town of Bracebridge is developing a Master Plan to help guide the Town’s actions in the Downtown over the coming years. Your thoughts and input can help guide the development of the plan! A virtual public meeting will be held on January 7th to gather public input on concept plans that have been developed for key sites including RONA lands, Manitoba Street, Memorial Arena site, Bracebridge Bay, Bracebridge Public Library, and Woodchester. Pre-registration is required.

The details of the virtual public meeting are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time:

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hosted by:

Town of Bracebridge, Planning and Development Department

Led by: Calvin Brooks & Trish Clarke, Brook McIlroy, Project Consultants

Registration Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bracebridge-downtown-master-plan-public-meeting-1-tickets-133402740187

“After great discussions with the Downtown Master Plan Working Group, we are looking forward to presenting the proposed concept plans and to hear the public’s reaction to them,” said Randy Mattice, Manager of Economic Development, “The Downtown Master Plan will drive the evolution of the Downtown over the next five to ten years and it will have its foundation based on input from the community.”

“The input we’ve received so far from Bracebridge residents, business owners and youth has been fantastic,” said Calvin Brook, Principal Owner of Brook McIlroy, the consulting firm engaged in developing the Downtown Master Plan. “We’ve taken the many ideas received and have prepared a series of opportunities that taken together have the ability to significantly strengthen the quality of life for residents and visitors, reconnecting the downtown to the waterfront while creating a stronger market for downtown businesses.

We’re looking forward to getting everyone’s feedback on these ideas in the next few weeks and moving forward with the final stages of the downtown vision.”

If you are unable to attend the public presentation and discussion at 6:30pm, a recording of the presentation will also be posted on the project website https://engagebracebridge.ca/downtown-master-plan along with the opportunity to provide additional written comments and feedback.