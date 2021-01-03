Canadian Government Continues To Advise Against Non-Essential Air Travel

The Government of Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel and reminds all travellers returning to Canada that contravening the mandatory quarantine can lead to severe penalties. Restrictions are changing quickly and may be imposed by countries with little warning. Those who choose to travel may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.

The travel restrictions and border measures in place in Canada since March 2020 are working – travel volumes are down 90% at airports compared to the previous year and only around 2% of all known COVID-19 cases in Canada have originated from travel outside the country. With a 14-day mandatory quarantine in place for most travellers coming into Canada, our border measures are some of the strongest in the world.

Since March 2020, more resources have been deployed at the borders. Today, more than 180 public health officers are present at points of entry across the country. Travellers’ quarantine plans are verified upon their entry into Canada. Over 4,600 calls are made every day to verify travellers’ compliance with these mandatory requirements and, when needed, cases are referred to law enforcement.

To date, 98.8% of the 41,103 interventions by law enforcement have resulted in compliance by travellers. However, in a minority of cases, verbal warnings (185), written warnings (20), tickets (130), and charges (8) have been issued.

The Government of Canada will continue to use science and evidence to inform any next steps on border measures. A study is ongoing in Alberta and similar ones are being developed in Ontario and Québec.

Anyone arriving at the border must isolate for 14 days if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and they must quarantine for 14 days if they do not have symptoms, unless they are exempt