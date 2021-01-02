An OPP Sergeant Is Facing Five Charges

The OPP say as a result of an ongoing internal investigation, members with the OPP Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership (previously known as Professional Standards Bureau) arrested an officer on December 28, 2020.

Sergeant Jamie Gillespie, a 20-year member, currently serving at the Wellington County OPP Detachment, has been charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

· Attempt to intercept private communication.

· Obstruct Justice.

· Breach of trust.

· Counselling offence that is not committed – indictable offence.

· Obstruct Peace Officer.

The officer is currently suspended and is scheduled to appear in court on January 29, 2021.