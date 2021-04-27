VIP Sale At The Brick In Huntsville Thursday And Friday

It’s The Brick’s 50 Year Anniversary and to celebrate they are offering othe Very Best 2 Day VIP Sale!

That’s Right – For 2 Days ONLY – Thursday April 29th and Friday April 30th they are offering their VERY BEST pricing on Top Brand Name

Furniture, Mattresses, Appliance and Big Screen TV’s!

Although the Showroom is Closed to the Public – they have brought in extra staff to answer all your questions

Simply call the store in Huntsville at (705) 990.0723 to take advantage of these Once in a Lifetime Savings!

You can ALSO shop online at www.thebrick.com 24hrs/day 7 Days/week!!

As a ADDED BONUS – mention you seen our ad on Muskoka411 and receive FREE LOCAL DELIVERY (Porch, garage or curbside)

They also have curbside Pick Up available at our Store in Huntsville!

You won’t want to miss these Incredible Sales Offers this Thursday and Friday ONLY at The Brick, Huntsville!!