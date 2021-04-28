Two Hurt After Barn Collapses In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP were called just before 11 a.m. yesterday to attend a property where a barn collapsed and a person was trapped.

On April 27, 2021, officers attended an Oro-Medonte property for the report of a collapsed barn. Two males were injured as a result of the collapse. One male was airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance with unspecified injuries and the other was transported to the hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics Ambulance with minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing with the Ministry of Labour.