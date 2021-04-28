Ministry Of Labour Is Returning To Muskoka To Check Workplaces

The Health Unit issued the following letter:

To persons responsible for a business or organization in the municipalities in the County of Simcoe, the District of Muskoka, and the Cities of Orillia and Barrie:

We have been informed that the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD) is again planning to conduct an education and enforcement initiative in Simcoe Muskoka to ensure workplaces and businesses are following public health guidelines and properly protecting workers and the public from COVID-19.

On Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, MLTSD will be working with local police officers, public health (public health inspectors and tobacco enforcement officers) as well as municipal bylaw enforcement to conduct education and enforcement visits across Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka. The inspections will assist with confirming that retail businesses and workplaces are complying with the provincial Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020 and associated regulations.

Some of the protective safety measures in these regulations include:

Safety plans must be written and posted where easily seen by the employer.

Screening requirements for staff and customers for symptoms of COVID-19.

Proper use of masks and face coverings.

Crowd control measures and capacity limits to ensure proper 2 metre physical distancing.

I will be speaking to this initiative during my weekly media briefing today. The briefing will be posted on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) YouTube channel for viewing.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the SMDHU website often for information and resources to support them in operating in compliance with COVID-19 emergency measures. SMDHU’s Health Connection line is also available at 1-877-721-7520 (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm). SMDHU can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thank you for your continued attention and efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Sincerely,

ORIGINAL Signed By:

Charles Gardner, MD, CCFP, MHSc, FRCPC

Medical Officer of Health