Clorox Total 360 Systems To Disinfect Walmart Shopping Carts

Canadians need the peace of mind that protocols are in place to try and keep them protected while shopping for essentials. “The Clorox Total 360 System helps provides confidence by using an electrostatic sprayer to apply Clorox disinfectants to ensure that all surfaces, even those that are hard to reach or difficult to clean, are properly treated,” said Barley Chironda, Sales Director and International Infection Control Specialist, Clorox Professional Products Company.

The Clorox Total 360 Disinfecting Cleaner (DIN 02460769), a bleach-free disinfectant, is Health Canada-approved and proven to be effective and safe to use on a variety of surfaces. It kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in 2 minutes and 54 other microorganisms, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA and Norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces. Walmart is using the Clorox Total 360 System to disinfect shopping carts and the front entrance area.

When the disinfecting solution is applied using the Clorox Total 360 System, the front, back and sides of surfaces are completely covered – much more effectively than traditional cleaning methods.

This is the first time the innovative Clorox Total 360® System will be deployed at this scale. The technology is also being used in hospitals, long-term care facilities and school environment services across Canada.

“The combination of efficacy and ease of use means Walmart associates can confidently use the technology to ensure shopping carts and vestibules are disinfected,” added Chironda.