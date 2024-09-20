(VIDEO) Person Of Interest After Animal Found On Fire In Orillia

Police Seek Public Assistance; Footage Released

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an arson incident following an animal complaint in the City of Orillia.

On September 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP along with Orillia Fire attended the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, an accelerant was discovered and sadly the animal that was the subject of the complaint was deceased.

On September 19, 2024, police received video footage of a person of interest leaving the area at approximately 4:50 p.m. The individual is described as a white male wearing black pants, a black sweater, black baseball hat, white shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Before to the incident, the individual was seen on the south side of Colborne Street East, crossing north at the crosswalk. They then walked diagonally through a gas station parking lot, disappearing behind a building. Within moments, the individual emerges from the location where the incident occurred.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time or any local business with surveillance footage to contact the OPP’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.